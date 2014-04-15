It's Shatner's World, and Chris is just living in it

Posted 8:36 am, April 15, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Chris Parente chats with William Shatner about his one man show Shatner’s World.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.