TODAY: Family Wants Justice, California Crash Kills 10, Shoe Thrown at Hillary Clinton

DENVER — Here are your 10 Things to Know for Friday April 11, 2014.

1. Family of Ashley Fallis wants murder charges

The family of Ashley Fallis, whose death initially was ruled a suicide but new evidence uncovered by FOX31 Denver shows otherwise, wants prosecutors to charge her husband with first-degree murder.

2. Adams County deputy arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

An Adams County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Thursday night and is due in court Friday on suspicion of sexual assault on a child.

3. Former undocumented immigrants hired as Denver teachers

Denver Public Schools has hired two previously undocumented immigrants as teachers through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals directive.

4. Dash-cam video released in license plate profiling case

Dash-cam video is helping shed light on a lawsuit that accuses law enforcement in Idaho of license plate profiling in response to Colorado’s marijuana laws.

5. Chickenpox epidemic at Wheat Ridge charter school

The Jefferson County Health Department declared a chickenpox epidemic at Mountain Phoenix Community School, a charter school in Wheat Ridge. Eight students have been infected with the disease.

6. Overnight closures for U.S. 36, Sixth Avenue

Both directions of U.S. 36 in Broomfield will be closed overnight Friday and into Saturday morning, and both directions of Sixth Avenue in Denver will be closed overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning as workers do construction.

7. Truck crashes into bus, kills at least 10

A FedEx semi truck crashed into a bus taking students on a trip to a college on Thursday night in Northern California, killing at least 10 people, including both drivers.

8. Australian prime minister ‘very confident’ pings are from black box

Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said officials are “very confident” the signals picked up by acoustic detectors are coming from one of the data recorders the missing plane.

9. Chimps make a break for it at Kansas City Zoo

Seven chimpanzees at the Kansas City Zoo used a 6-foot-long tree branch to escape their enclosure on Thursday before being captured.

10. Shoe thrown at Hillary Clinton

While giving a speech in Las Vegas on Thursday night, a woman threw a shoe toward the former first lady and Secretary of State, but she was able to avoid being hit. “Thank goodness she didn’t play softball like I did,” she said.