Evenflo recalls seat buckles on child safety seats

WASHINGTON — Evenflo is recalling more than 1.3 million child safety seat buckles because they can’t be removed quickly in an emergency.

The National Highway Transportation and Safety Administration said the recall involves buckles used in several children’s convertible and booster seat models that were manufactures from 2011 to 2014.

The recall includes some of the Momentum, Chase, Maestro, Symphony, Snugli, Titan, SureRide and SecureKid models. The seats have model number prefixes of 306, 308, 310, 329, 345, 346, 371 or 385.

The company said on its website the buckle can become stuck in a latched position, making it hard to get the child out of the seat, something that could be critical in an emergency. The company also said the harness crotch buckle can become resistant to unlatching over time.

Evenflo will alert registered owners and provide replacement buckles and instructions for installation.