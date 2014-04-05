Scattered showers through the weekend, warmer temps starting Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Scattered rain showers will be possible Saturday evening across Denver and the Front Range.

During the overnight hours some of the rain may mix with snow heading into early Sunday. The mix will turn back into scattered rain showers again for Sunday afternoon.

More rain and snow will be possible heading into Monday morning before finally coming to an end.

Temperatures will be in the 50s both Sunday and Monday, with a gusty wind from time to time.

Sunshine returns on Tuesday as a warm up gets underway. Highs for the remainder of next week will be in the mid to upper 60s with a 70 degree high on Wednesday, which will be our warmest day.

