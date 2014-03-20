No jail time for high-ranking soldier accused of sodomy, sex assault

WASHINGTON — A former top U.S. commander in Afghanistan who was accused of sexual assault will have to pay thousands of dollars but won’t be imprisoned following his court-martial, his lawyer said Thursday.

Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Sinclair was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty earlier this week to adultery and mistreating one of his accusers in a deal that saw the sexual assault and sodomy charges against him dropped, his defense team said.

He had previously pleaded guilty to other charges in the court-martial, including committing adultery, engaging in inappropriate relationships with three women, conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman, and obstruction of justice.

After he left Thursday’s hearing in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Sinclair told reporters he was glad “the system worked.”

“All I want to do now is go up north and hug my kids and see my wife,” he said.

His lawyer, Richard Scheff, said that he, too, was “very, very grateful” for how everything played out. He added that Sinclair plans to file his retirement papers with the Army.

“It restores our faith in the system,” Scheff said of the outcome.