Report: Broncos’ Peyton Manning to undergo neck exam on Monday

DENVER — Cross your fingers, Broncos fans. Peyton Manning is scheduled to undergo a mandatory check on his surgically repaired neck on Monday.

Manning passed a standard exit physical shortly after Denver fell to the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl. But the special neck check is an additional screening included in the quarterback’s contract, ESPN reported.

Manning has had four neck surgeries, including a spinal fusion that kept him out of the 2011 season, but had no major issues with his neck during the 2013 season. Manning said throughout Super Bowl week that he plans to play next season, and team officials have said the scheduled exam is the last formality remaining.

Director of Football Operations John Elway told ESPN he expects no surprises from the exam. Manning also played in a golf tournament just days after the Super Bowl, which would seem to indicate that he’s feeling good.