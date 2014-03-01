× Road rage incident in Colo. Springs severely injures 1

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was severely injured Saturday after a road rage incident in Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers were dispatched the the 5500 block of N. Academy Boulevard on report of an assault incident.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a 30-year-old man, who had been severely injured.

CSPD said the Violent Crimes Unit led the initial investigation, which revealed that the victim was involved with a road rage incident.

When the two vehicles stopped in the area, the victim got out of his vehicle and was then struck by the second car, said investigators. The second vehicle fled the scene.

Police described the victim’s vehicle as a 2002 green Doge Caravan, and said they believe the second involved vehicle was a pickup truck with out-of-state license plates.

They added that the suspect car, which was possibly a sky blue or gray Toyota Tundra, may have light to moderate front-end and passenger-side damage.

The driver of the pickup was said to be a white male, possibly in his 30s.

Police said the male victim was transported with serious injuries to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition — they anticipate he will survive.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000.

Individuals can also contact the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.