TODAY: Escaped sex offender captured in Va., snow for High Country, celebrity engagement

1. U.S. Marshals capture escaped sex offender Eric Hartwell at motel in Va.



Wanted sex offender Eric Hartwell, who escaped earlier in February, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service in Norfolk, Va. Friday, a source told FOX31 Denver’s Julie Hayden. USMS later confirmed Hartwell’s capture at a motel off of Military Highway in Virginia.

2. Cold, snow moves in for weekend; Winter Storm Warning for mountains

A cold front moves in late Friday afternoon, ushering in colder temperatures for the weekend. The front also brings light snow for the Metro Denver area and heavy snow in the High Country.

A Winter Storm Warning is already posted, and snow totals in the mountains could hit in the range of one to two feet Friday through Sunday.

3. Denver, Aurora police search for child sex assault suspect

Denver and Aurora police are searching for 44-year-old Bronson McDowell, a child sexual assault suspect, who has been evading law enforcement for over a week, authorities said. McDowell is registered as a sex offender in Arapahoe County and a transient person with the Aurora Police Department.

4. Amtrak returns to Union Station

After three years of construction, the first train will pull out of Union Station in Denver at 7:10 p.m. Friday.

5. Downtown portion of RTD light rail temporarily closed for repairs

Starting at 9:30 a.m. Friday, the Regional Transportation District shut down the downtown length of the light rail system for repair work.

RTD said crews are scheduled to complete work by the evening rush hour. See the list of affected RTD stations.

6. Possible human remains uncovered near water treatment plant

An Aurora city employee came across what might be human remains at an Adams County facility Thursday. It was in a rural area near Front Range Airport in Watkins.

Investigators from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office continued their investigation Friday.

7. Ex-NFL star Darren Sharper facing fresh rape charges, turns himself in

Former NFL star Darren Sharper, wanted in New Orleans in connection with the alleged rapes of two women, turned himself in to Los Angeles authorities without incident Thursday. The arrest was confirmed by LAPD.

8. Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher to tie the knot

Celebrity couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are engaged, according to E! News.

The two starred together in the hit sitcom “That 70s Show.”

9. Court rules Calif. school can ban Amer. flag shirts on Cinco de Mayo

A California school in Morgan Hill that stopped students from wearing American flag T-shirts on Cinco de Mayo didn’t violate their constitutional rights, an appeals court ruled Thursday. The school said the ban was intended to kept students safe in a climate of racial tension.

10. Yanukovych: I’m still Ukraine’s President, will fight for its future

Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych said Friday at a news conference in Russia that he was not overthrown, but was forced to flee under threat to his life. He said he is still the president and will continue to fight for the future of Ukraine.