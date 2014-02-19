Feds make it easier for Rocky Flats workers to get compensation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- People who worked at the former Rocky Flats Nuclear Weapons plant northwest of Denver can now file claims for their medical conditions much more easily than before.

Workers at Rocky Flats manufactured plutonium triggers for nuclear weapons.

The workers no longer have to prove their cancer-related health issues are related to radiation exposure at the plant.

As of January 11, Rocky Flats workers were made part of a group specially designated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

If they worked at the plant for at least 250 days between April 1952 and the end of 1983, it's presumed their cancers are work-related. That is if their condition among the cancers specified by the federal government. See the list of qualifying cancers here.

The bottom line is that it's easier for former Rocky Flats Workers to get medical benefits and compensation.

They, or their survivors, are eligible for up to $150,000 compensation in addition to medical benefits.

The Department of Labor is hosting town hall meetings about the new status at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 68, 5660 Logan St. in Denver.

Rocky Flats was closed in 1989 following a federal raid where investigators were collecting evidence related to environmental law violations.

Cleanup of Rocky Flats began in 1995 and was declared complete in 2005.