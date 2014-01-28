Best Denver bars to Watch Super Bowl XLVIII
DENVER — VISIT Denver released a list of sports bars and restaurants to watch the Super Bowl at.
Breckenridge Brewery-Colorado Craft
2220 Blake St.
303.297.3644
With beers from Breckenridge, Avery, Left Hand, Oskar Blues, Odell, Boulevard, River North, Colorado Cider and Redstone Mead, one of Denver’s oldest breweries (located in the heart of LoDo) is offering craft beer and the Broncos – a winning combination.
The Cherry Cricket
2641 E. 2nd Ave.
303.322.7666
The popular Cherry Creek North pub will be open during usual hours (11 a.m.-2 a.m.) and feature food and drink specials, including Orange Coors Light draft pints and pitchers.
EDGE Restaurant & Bar
Four Seasons Hotel, 1111 14th St.
303.389.3050
Put a little “edge” in your game at the beautiful EDGE Bar on Super Bowl Sunday, offering $3 drafts, $12 pitchers and half off selected appetizers.
Harry’s Bar at the Magnolia Hotel
818 17th St.
303.607.9000
Two big screens for game viewing. Featuring a “Peyton Special,” 18% off all draft beers, wines or spirits all day… or try the “Omaha special” of $8 Omaha sliders. Featured game specials: $50 bar tab giveaway, unlimited free wings with beverage purchase and $20 unlimited draft beers.
Highland Tap & Burger
2219 W 32nd Ave.
720.287.4493
The popular Highlands Home of the Crafty Ladies Beer Club will be offering wings, pulled pork and sausage sandwiches.
Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery
1139 20th St.
720.689.2337
One of Denver’s newest breweries is offering craft beer and pizza in their taproom with seats available and not jam packed with people during games.
Jake’s Food & Spirits
3800 Walnut St.
303.295.3800
Best Super Bowl party in Denver featuring the Main Game Special — a pitcher of beer and a basket of wings with a reservation. 11 flat screen HDTVs and 100″ projector screen.
Katie Mullen’s Irish Restaurant & Pub
1550 Court Place
303.573.0336
Happy Hour food and drink specials starts at 3 p.m. and run all night.
La Biblioteca
1610 Little Raven St.
720.904.0965
Bottomless viewing party from 4-10 p.m. $35 per guest includes bottomless food and free flowing cocktails.
LoHi SteakBar
3200 Tejon St.
303.927.6334
Catch the Super Bowl while supporting Children’s Hospital! For every $25 donation, you will receive complimentary select beers, appetizers and specialty cocktails (limit 5 cocktails per person).
Mellow Mushroom Downtown
1201 16th St.
720.328.9114
Drink specials, $9 medium cheese pizzas and free jello shots every time the Broncos score!
Mile High Spirits
2920 Larimer St.
303.601.3499
We have the game on our big screens and drink specials all day!
The Oceanaire Seafood Room
1400 Arapahoe St.
303.991.2277
Happy Hour all night and $1 oysters in the bar.
The Soiled Dove Underground
7401 E. 1st Ave.
303.366.0007
The Ultimate Broncos Party… All-you-can-eat and all-you-can-drink for $60 in advance, includes free square pool and raffles with a grand prize of a 42” HD TV.
Southern Hospitality
1433 17th St.
303.298.5398
Running game day specials, including: all you can eat baby back ribs, Memphis rips and buffalo wings.
Tracks Nightclub
3500 Walnut St.
303.863.7326
Big Game, Big Gay Viewing Party featuring a GIANT HD projection screen and multiple large screens throughout the venue, lounge seating, strong drinks and a great tailgate menu!
Tamayo
1400 Larimer St.
720.646.1433
Bottomless brunch and terrace viewing party.
Zengo
1610 Little Raven St.
720.904.0965
Bottomless tailgate brunch from 10:30-2:3-p.m. $35 per guest includes bottomless food and free flowing cocktails.