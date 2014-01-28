× Best Denver bars to Watch Super Bowl XLVIII

DENVER — VISIT Denver released a list of sports bars and restaurants to watch the Super Bowl at.

Breckenridge Brewery-Colorado Craft

2220 Blake St.

303.297.3644

With beers from Breckenridge, Avery, Left Hand, Oskar Blues, Odell, Boulevard, River North, Colorado Cider and Redstone Mead, one of Denver’s oldest breweries (located in the heart of LoDo) is offering craft beer and the Broncos – a winning combination.

The Cherry Cricket

2641 E. 2nd Ave.

303.322.7666

The popular Cherry Creek North pub will be open during usual hours (11 a.m.-2 a.m.) and feature food and drink specials, including Orange Coors Light draft pints and pitchers.

EDGE Restaurant & Bar

Four Seasons Hotel, 1111 14th St.

303.389.3050

Put a little “edge” in your game at the beautiful EDGE Bar on Super Bowl Sunday, offering $3 drafts, $12 pitchers and half off selected appetizers.

Harry’s Bar at the Magnolia Hotel

818 17th St.

303.607.9000

Two big screens for game viewing. Featuring a “Peyton Special,” 18% off all draft beers, wines or spirits all day… or try the “Omaha special” of $8 Omaha sliders. Featured game specials: $50 bar tab giveaway, unlimited free wings with beverage purchase and $20 unlimited draft beers.

Highland Tap & Burger

2219 W 32nd Ave.

720.287.4493

The popular Highlands Home of the Crafty Ladies Beer Club will be offering wings, pulled pork and sausage sandwiches.

Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery

1139 20th St.

720.689.2337

One of Denver’s newest breweries is offering craft beer and pizza in their taproom with seats available and not jam packed with people during games.

Jake’s Food & Spirits

3800 Walnut St.

303.295.3800

Best Super Bowl party in Denver featuring the Main Game Special — a pitcher of beer and a basket of wings with a reservation. 11 flat screen HDTVs and 100″ projector screen.

Katie Mullen’s Irish Restaurant & Pub

1550 Court Place

303.573.0336

Happy Hour food and drink specials starts at 3 p.m. and run all night.

La Biblioteca

1610 Little Raven St.

720.904.0965

Bottomless viewing party from 4-10 p.m. $35 per guest includes bottomless food and free flowing cocktails.

LoHi SteakBar

3200 Tejon St.

303.927.6334

Catch the Super Bowl while supporting Children’s Hospital! For every $25 donation, you will receive complimentary select beers, appetizers and specialty cocktails (limit 5 cocktails per person).

Mellow Mushroom Downtown

1201 16th St.

720.328.9114

Drink specials, $9 medium cheese pizzas and free jello shots every time the Broncos score!

Mile High Spirits

2920 Larimer St.

303.601.3499

We have the game on our big screens and drink specials all day!

The Oceanaire Seafood Room

1400 Arapahoe St.

303.991.2277

Happy Hour all night and $1 oysters in the bar.

The Soiled Dove Underground

7401 E. 1st Ave.

303.366.0007

The Ultimate Broncos Party… All-you-can-eat and all-you-can-drink for $60 in advance, includes free square pool and raffles with a grand prize of a 42” HD TV.

Southern Hospitality

1433 17th St.

303.298.5398

Running game day specials, including: all you can eat baby back ribs, Memphis rips and buffalo wings.

Tracks Nightclub

3500 Walnut St.

303.863.7326

Big Game, Big Gay Viewing Party featuring a GIANT HD projection screen and multiple large screens throughout the venue, lounge seating, strong drinks and a great tailgate menu!

Tamayo

1400 Larimer St.

720.646.1433

Bottomless brunch and terrace viewing party.

Zengo

1610 Little Raven St.

720.904.0965

Bottomless tailgate brunch from 10:30-2:3-p.m. $35 per guest includes bottomless food and free flowing cocktails.