Last year alone, the Dumb Friends League rescued more than 16,885 cats, dog, horses, and other small animals, but it wouldn’t have been possible without the help of people like you. If it weren’t for the pledges they receive every year, the Dumb Friends League would not be able to save so many of our furry friends. Chris Gallegos explains how you can give back during their 16th Annual “Pledges for Pets” Telethon being held on Sunday January 26th

303.751.5772

http://ddfl.org/