Game day dish: Meatball sliders recipe

DENVER -- We want to help you plan your Broncos watch parties with some great recipes from local chefs.

We went to Elise Wiggins, executive chef at Panzano, to learn how to make a delicious slider that looks fancy but couldn’t be easier.

“It’s absolutely delicious and it’s easy. Anybody can do it,” said Wiggins.

Meatball Sliders

Elise Wiggins, Executive Chef at Panzano

For meat balls:

2 lb ground pork

3/4 cup bread crumbs

2 eggs, lightly beaten

2 cloves garlic, finely minced

1/4 cup finely chopped Italian parsley

1/3 cup grated Parmesan

Kosher salt & pepper, to taste

For garnish:

Marinated sundried tomatoes

Grated provolone or fontina cheese

Slider buns

Canola oil for frying

Instructions:

Combine all the ingredients for meatballs except the canola oil in a large bowl, blending gently but thoroughly. Form a patty with about 1 ounce of the mixture to make a tester to taste. Heat a small sauté pan over medium heat, add a small amount of canola oil and sauté the meat. Cool and taste for salt and pepper.

Adjust seasonings as needed and shape the remaining meat into 1 inch balls. Chill for 1 hour.

Heat a large sauté pan over medium high heat, add enough canola oil to lightly coat the bottom of the pan. Add the meatballs and brown on all sides. Remove and place on a baking sheet, continue cooking until all the meatballs are browned. Preheat an oven to 375 degrees. Place the meatballs on the bottom portion of the slider bun, top with marinated sundried tomato and then cheese. Bake the browned meatballs until cooked through about 5-6 minutes and the cheese is melted. Remove from oven, top with top bun and serve.