Explore Colorado: Santa Train

Jennifer Broome takes us on a ride on the Santa Train on the Georgetown Loop Railroad.



A train at Christmastime is a magical experience, but add in Santa Claus and it is a ride to remember for years to come. The Georgetown Loop Railroad Santa Train runs several times daily through January 4th. Each evening a Holiday Lights Train also runs. Georgetown Loop Railroad is closed on Christmas Day.

On the Georgetown Loop Railroad, you ride through Clear Creek Canyon between Georgetown and Silver Plume. You pass the Lebanon Silver Mine, which operated in the late 1800s.

The one hour Santa Train or Holiday Lights Train cost $35.95 for adults and $26.95 for kids for the Parlor Cars, which are heated, have table seating, and complimentary snacks. For the Coach Cars with bench seating, it is $27.95 per adult and $18.95 for kids.

To Purchase Tickets: Click here.

Trains run on the Georgetown Loop Railroad year-round. From May to September they also offer mine tours.