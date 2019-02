× Family’s #Xmas Jammies video goes viral

The annual Christmas Card for the Holderness family of Raleigh, N.C. has gone viral this holiday season.

The family of four made a music video called “Christmas Jammies” and posted it to YouTube where it has become a viral hit.

They’ve had more than 2.4 million views so far. The video is set to Will Smith’s hit song, “Miami.”