Children who were abused make remarkable recovery with couple who adopted them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This will be a special Thanksgiving for a Colorado couple raising two adopted children who were abused and neglected by their biological parents.

The children have made a remarkable recovery. They once lived in filth and spoke only in grunts.

Now, they're active and happy, living in a place far away from their original home.

Their birth parents, Wayne Sperling and Lorinda Bailey, made news again recently.

Child welfare workers removed four more children from their run-down Denver house.

As they await trial on new child abuse charges, the boy and girl they mistreated in the same place back in 2006 are thriving in a very different setting.

The couple who is raising them has shared their story with you this Thanksgiving. FOX31 Denver investigative reporter Tak Landrock visited with the family in southeastern Colorado. Watch his report above.