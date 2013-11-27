Children who were abused make remarkable recovery with couple who adopted them

Posted 7:00 pm, November 27, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

This will be a special Thanksgiving for a Colorado couple raising two adopted children who were abused and neglected by their biological parents.

The children have made a remarkable recovery. They once lived in filth and spoke only in grunts.

Now, they're active and happy, living in a place far away from their original home.

Couple charged with child abuse

Couple charged with child abuse

Their birth parents, Wayne Sperling and Lorinda Bailey, made news again recently.

Child welfare workers removed four more children from their run-down Denver house.

As they await trial on new child abuse charges, the boy and girl they mistreated in the same place back in 2006 are thriving in a very different setting.

The couple who is raising them has shared their story with you this Thanksgiving. FOX31 Denver investigative reporter Tak Landrock visited with the family in southeastern Colorado. Watch his report above.

AlertMe

2 comments

  • Bernadette Alness

    Yes they do not need to have any more kids. I hope the other four that were just recently removed end up in a loving home like these two older ones did. God bless these children……..as for their parents, well, they will have to answer to God for what they have done.

Comments are closed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.