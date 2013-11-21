GOP playbook to target Obamacare leaked

WASHINGTON — It’s a playbook on the bruising field of health care politics, complete with “x’s and o’s.”

The House Republican strategy memo, entitled “Because of Obamacare… I lost my insurance,” offers samples of talking points, social media, videos, digital flyers, op-eds, and a fact sheet for GOP lawmakers doing battle against the president’s signature legislative achievement.

First reported first by Roll Call, the playbook was released late last month. A Republican source who provided the strategy memo says it will be updated and released to GOP House members Thursday.

“The administration now has a serious competence problem. Healthcare.gov is so much more than a website. The website should have been the easy part,” the playbook reads.

The disclosure of the memo, produced by the office of House Republican Conference Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers, comes amid a sustained Republican onslaught against the Affordable Care Act.

President Obama has noted the highly organized opposition to his signature legislative achievement.

“One of the problems we’ve had is one side of Capitol Hill is invested in failure,” Obama said at a Wall Street Journal event with some of the nation’s top CEO’s Tuesday.

Reacting to the playbook, White House health official David Simas said on Twitter the “GOP’s 35 page playbook of partisan attacks on ACA is 35 pages longer than their health care plan.”

A spokesperson for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said Democrats will continue to back the program.

“While Republicans continue to fixate on sabotaging health reform and root for failure, House Democrats will continue to stand tall in support of the Affordable Care Act, work to strengthen the health reform law as implementation continues, and ensure that millions of uninsured Americans get coverage,” Drew Hammill said in a statement.

  • dapandico

    I’m told the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is set to launch a new campaign designed to refocus the debate on the Republican position on health care, which Dems will widely label as ”Cruz Care.”

  • Roscoe

    Why wouldn’t they want to ‘target’ 0bamacare.. ACA is killing jobs, killing economy and increasing powers of an already too-big Government.

