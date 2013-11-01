Fabulous fall weekend forecast, cold and snow expected Monday

Denver skyline. Courtesy: Colorado Dept. of Health and Environment. November 1, 2013

DENVER — Enjoy the weekend because winter weather is on its way to Colorado as soon as it ends. There is a possibility of accumulating snow in Denver Tuesday.

Chief Meteorologist Dave Fraser says skies will be clear Saturday and there will be a few high clouds Sunday. Highs both days are expected to climb into the mid to upper 60s.

Then things change quickly Monday. “A cold front slips in early and will drop temps some 20+ degrees,” Fraser says.

“Snow will develop late Monday and continue to fall into Tuesday. Accumulation of 2-3″ — maybe more — is possible in Denver on Tuesday. Temperatures will be sharply colder with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens.”

Temps will remain in the chilly 30s and 40s the rest of the week with lows dropping into the teens and 20s.

