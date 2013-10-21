× How to make a Chocolate Pasta Sundae

Francine Segan shows us how, and tells us about her new book Pasta Modern.

Spaghetti “Sundae”

Serves 4 to 6

If you love pasta and chocolate you’ll b thrilled to discover this delicious Italian gourmet treat, which combines the two!

Simple and fun. Your kids will love it! Just toss chocolate with hot pasta and dessert is ready. The chocolate melts right in the hot pasta to create a rich, silky sauce. It’s wonderful plain but, if you like, dress it up with sundae toppings like nuts, fruit or whipped cream.

1 pound spaghetti, preferrably Garofalo brand

3 ounces semisweet chocolate, such as Luisa Dark Chocolate by Perugina

Optional toppings:

chopped nuts, sliced fresh fruit, dried fruit, whipped cream, yogurt, etc

Cook the pasta in salted boiling water according to package directions. Drain.

Put the pasta into a serving bowl and stir in the chocolate until melted.

Serve warm, and top with nuts, fruit, or a dollop of whipped cream or yogurt, if you like.