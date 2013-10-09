Sex assault reported at Longmont cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONGMONT, Colo. -- Police are looking into a report of a sexual assault at the Mountain View Cemetery in Longmont.

Police say a woman was walking in the 1300 block of Main Street Tuesday night when a man started following her and tried to start a conversation.

When she was walking in front of the cemetery he pushed her inside and attacked her.

Investigators say the suspect is in his late 30s or early 40s. He was wearing a blue hat, dark blue windbreaker, jeans and tennis shoes. They also say he spoke with a heavy Spanish accent.

There have been some groping incidents in the area recently, but police say they do not believe this case is related to those reports.