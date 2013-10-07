× Fire started by careless smoker burns 20 units in Colorado Springs apartment complex

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Twenty residents from an apartment complex in northeast Colorado Springs were looking for a new place to live Monday morning after a 3-alarm apartment fire all but destroyed their residences overnight.

The fire was first reported just after 10 p.m. at The Retreat at Austin Bluffs apartment complex near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Barnes Road. While the building sustained heavy damage, Colorado Springs Police said no one was injured.

Fire investigators have ruled the fire as accidental, caused by careless smoking, the Colorado Springs Fire Department reported. Smoking materials were disposed of in a potted plant on a third floor patio, but the plant ignited then lit combustible materials next to it as well. The fire then spread to a 20- pound propane tank attached to a barbecue grill.

The propane tank was not properly turned off and accelerated the fire when it burned through the line from the tank to the grill. Two smaller propane tanks also caught fire, and one exploded.

Colorado Springs emergency dispatchers said the first reports from the scene of the fire involved residents saying they had heard gunshots or an explosion in the area. When officers arrived, the third floor of the building had gone up in flames.

Firefighters said 12 units in the building were evacuated, with two other nearby buildings also being cleared out.

The Red Cross was helping the 20 people who lost their residences in the fire Monday morning.