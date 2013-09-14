Live Blog: Storms hammer southern, eastern portions of Denver metro Saturday

Posted 4:36 pm, September 14, 2013, by , Updated at 08:02PM, September 14, 2013
Rainfall as of 8 p.m. Saturday September 14, 2013.

AURORA, Colo. — A vicious storm lashed the south and eastern portions of the metro area Saturday afternoon, dumping hail and large amounts of rain over already flood-weary neighborhoods.

Major flooding was reported along South Chambers Road in Aurora and many of its cross streets. Portions of Chambers south of 1st were completely impassable. Pavement along Parker Road was reportedly bubbling and buckling under the strain.

Flooding was also emerging along Interstate 225 at 6th Avenue.

