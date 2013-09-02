Man killed in drive-by shooting in Denver, police search for suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A drive-by shooting killed one man in southwest Denver. Police were investigating and looking for a suspect Monday.

The shooting happened late Sunday night outside apartments at W. Mississippi Ave. and S. Mariposa Street.

Witnesses told FOX31 Denver it was a drive-by shooting. An apartment manager also indicated she believed the victim was a tenant, but police did not confirm that information.

UPDATE: Male shooting victim from 1300 Block W Mississippi Ave was pronounced dead at the hospital. No suspect info at this time. NFI — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 2, 2013

The crime scene was confined to a small area outside the entrance to the apartments. Mississippi had been closed during the early morning hours Monday.

Detectives planned to take a closer look at the scene after sunrise.