Man killed in drive-by shooting in Denver, police search for suspect

Posted 7:04 am, September 2, 2013, by , Updated at 08:05AM, September 2, 2013
DENVER -- A drive-by shooting killed one man in southwest Denver. Police were investigating and looking for a suspect Monday.

The shooting happened late Sunday night outside apartments at W. Mississippi Ave. and S. Mariposa Street.

Witnesses told FOX31 Denver it was a drive-by shooting. An apartment manager also indicated she believed the victim was a tenant, but police did not confirm that information.

The crime scene was confined to a small area outside the entrance to the apartments. Mississippi had been closed during the early morning hours Monday.

Detectives planned to take a closer look at the scene after sunrise.

