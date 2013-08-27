Denver police: Suspicious bag contained no dangerous devices, all clear given

Posted 5:57 pm, August 27, 2013, by , Updated at 06:54PM, August 27, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
1660 Lincoln in Denver

1660 Lincoln in Denver

DENVER — The Denver police bomb squad was called to a high rise in downtown after a suspicious package was reported Tuesday night.

The package was found in the 28th floor of a building at 1660 Lincoln Street.

Police said in a tweet that the 28th floor was evacuated.

The all clear was given and people were allowed to return after experts determined the bag did not have any dangerous incendiary devices inside it.

LINK: Send us your breaking news photos

 

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.