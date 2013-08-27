× Denver police: Suspicious bag contained no dangerous devices, all clear given

DENVER — The Denver police bomb squad was called to a high rise in downtown after a suspicious package was reported Tuesday night.

The package was found in the 28th floor of a building at 1660 Lincoln Street.

Police said in a tweet that the 28th floor was evacuated.

The all clear was given and people were allowed to return after experts determined the bag did not have any dangerous incendiary devices inside it.

LINK: Send us your breaking news photos