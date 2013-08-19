× CU-Boulder smoking ban goes into effect on Monday

BOULDER, Colo. — The university infamous for its annual April 20th smokeouts is making an effort to ban the smoking of all substances on its Boulder campus.

Starting Monday, the University of Colorado has banned smoking on its campus except in designated smoking areas. Come December, that ban may be expanded to eliminate those designated smoking areas, as well, pending a university evaluation.

According to the Boulder Daily Camera, CU-Boulder’s student government voted down the comprehensive smoking ban last December, but said it would have likely passed the ban if it included designated smoking areas.

CU is now part of a group of over 1,100 schools to ban smoking. Only one other Pac-12 school, the University of Oregon, has a similar ban.