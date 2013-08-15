× Greeley man gets 18 years for assaulting bus driver

GREELEY, Colo. — A Greeley man was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Wednesday, after being convicted of assaulting a city bus driver last October.

Rojorlo Naranjo, 57, was convicted of endangering public transportation, a felony, and harassment, a misdemeanor, in May. Part of the reason for Naranjo’s lengthy sentence has to do with his lengthy criminal background, according to the Weld County District Attorney’s Office. The 57-year-old is also a registered sex offender.

According to court records, the incident began when Naranjo started harassing a woman aboard a Greeley bus. The bus driver reportedly stepped in to defend the woman. Naranjo replied to the driver’s verbal request, according to court records, but when the bus stopped, he walked up behind the driver, punched and kicked him several times and threw the man off the bus.

Naranjo then allegedly tried to escape on foot. The driver followed his assaulter, though, and eventually tracked him down.

Police said they suspected Naranjo may have been drunk. A police report indicated he smelled of alcohol when officers arrived on scene, despite the fact that there is a court order banning him from using alcohol or controlled substances.