× Total West Nile Virus cases in Colo. rises to 11

DENVER – Four new cases of West Nile Virus have been reported by the state of Colorado.

As of Thursday, the total number of reported cases in the state reported this summer increased to 11.

The most recent West Nile reports include two women from Larimer County, one woman from Boulder and a man from Prowers County. All of the 11 victims this year are over 40 years old.

The other reports this summer include three cases in both Larimer and Delta Counties, as well as one occurrence in Adams County.

The Center for Disease Control cautions prevention of mosquito bites as the best strategy to avoid contracting West Nile Virus.

The CDC advises use of repellents containing DEET, Icaridin or IR3535.

Other sources suggest natural alternatives to chemical options. The website Care2 mentions catnip, citronella, garlic, lavender, neem oil, organic soy oil, lotus, or black pepper as potential solutions.

The CDC’s list of common sense ideas include wearing long sleeves, long pants and socks when outside. Also the CDC mentions that peak mosquito hours are from dusk to dawn, and suggests special vigilance during those time periods. Use repellent, wear long clothes or stay inside overnight.

Standing water provides a breeding ground for the pesky insects, so drain anywhere you find water collecting.