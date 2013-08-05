× Colorado’s college and craft beer towns just as happy as Hawaii, study finds

DENVER — Is Twitter the ultimate indicator of happiness?

A new study by researchers at the University of Vermont seems to indicate that it might be. That study, which tracked more than 10,000 words on Twitter in an effort to gauge people’s happiness levels without introducing reporting bias, came back with results that show significant regional differences in happiness. The study also had no problem picking out times when most people were happiest (Christmas) and saddest (the Boston marathon attack and the Newtown school shooting).

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Hawaii showed up as the happiest state, while Louisiana was the gloomiest. But pockets of people elsewhere looked to be just as happy as Hawaiians: Boulder, Fort Collins, Longmont and Lafayette all popped up on the list, as did sunny California cities including Santa Barbara, Napa and San Jose.

Apparently, it’s great to live in a wealthy city on the coast, or in Colorado’s craft beer-and-college corridor. Who knew?

View the full study here.

Read Huffington Post’s interpretation here.