Reports: Suspension of Von Miller not triggered by positive drug test

DENVER — The four-game suspension Broncos star linebacker Von Miller faces was not triggered by a positive test for performance enhancing drugs or recreational drugs according to reports Friday night.

The Denver Post reports that information comes from an NFL source.

There are other ways players can violate league policy. They include behavioral issues, showing up late for drug tests, missing a test or missing a counseling session.

Miller has been in the NFL’s substance abuse program since a positive test for marijuana during his rookie season in 2011.

The linebacker is appealing the suspension the league imposed and he said earlier this week that smoking marijuana is “absolutely not” part of his life.

He has not talked about specifics of his case. Reports have said that Miller’s teammates believe he be successful in his appeal. He responded to reports of the suspension Monday on Twitter.

“Seeing reports abt 4 game susp. I know I did nothing wrong. I’m sure this’ll be resolved fairly. Disapp. Broncos have 2 open camp like this.”—

Von Miller (@MillerLite40) July 22, 2013

If the league upholds the suspension, Miller will be out for the first four games of the regular season.

He is currently allowed to participate in all training camp practices and preseason games.