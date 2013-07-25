Doctors offer moms tips to prevent back injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- You love to pick up your child, but even if you don't feel it right now, you could be hurting your back.

Doctors say women have a higher risk of straining their lower back, especially moms who continue to pick up their kids as they grow into toddlers.

Dr. Ryan Tuchscherer, D.C. of Cherry Creek Spine and Sport, says moms who spend years picking up kids run the risk of even worse problems later on.

Many women who want to remain active years later find they are more susceptible to injuries while playing tennis, skiing and even doing everyday chores.

Dr. Tuchsherer uses a release technique to restore the flexibility of the hip bones.

“We go in and kind of realign those hips so they bend and move. It’s kind of like your car, you're going down the road it's wobbling back and forth. You can replace the tires all day long, but if you don't fix the alignment you're going to have issues all the time,” Tuchsherer said.

Hormonal changes during pregnancy can also affect your back because they cause a shift in the body to accommodate the baby and the birth process.

To keep your back healthy, doctors say just like with any other heavy object, keep your back straight and knees bent while picking up your child. Also, make sure to get plenty of exercise and stretch your back and legs each day as well.