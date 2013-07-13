Shooting near LoDo bar leaves Buckley airman dead

Photo Gallery View Gallery (5 images)

By Stephanie Wolf

For KDVR.com

DENVER — A Buckley Airman was killed and another one injured in a shooting at about 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

The incident took place on the corner of 15th and Market Streets in downtown Denver, according to Denver police.

Witnesses reported hearing as many as six gunshots. Police arrived on the scene to find a victim with a gun wound, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Through the investigation, police have learned there was a disturbance involving a large group of people before shots were fired, striking the victim and sending people fleeing from the scene.

As of Saturday morning, the investigation was still on-going. Denver police have yet to release the victim’s identity and there is no suspect at this time. They do not believe the incident is gang-related.

Law enforcement is asking anyone with information related to this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.