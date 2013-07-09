Ex-roommate invokes right to silence after Annie Meyer’s remains found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. -- Investigators continued to call Leann "Annie" Meyer's ex-roommate a person of interest at the first press conference since the remains of the missing Wheat Ridge woman were discovered last week.

Authorities also confirmed for the first time that the remains found on July 4 were indeed Meyer's.

Meyers, 52, had been missing since February. Her remains, which investigators called nothing more than bones, were discovered by a homeowner on private property near Bailey on July 4.

Though investigators provided few details when describing the crime scene where Meyer's remains was found, they did say the remains were found in a rural area and that animal activity in the area had sped up decomposition of the body.

Police searched the home that Meyer shared with Melissa Miller twice over the course of a 5-month search for the missing woman. On both occasions, Miller invoked her Fifth Amendment right to remain silent, and police said she is continuing to do so despite their pleas.

Miller's mother, Mary Trounce, has insisted on several occasions that her daughter did not murder Meyer, though Trounce also said that the two former roommates often hiked in the Park County area where Meyer's remains were discovered.

Park County Sheriff's deputies said the area where Meyer's body was discovered "doesn't appear to be frequented by hikers," but investigator Dave Pickett went on to say that it appears access to the gated property where Meyer's body was discovered would not have been required to reach the area and dump a body.

Investigators continue to call Miller a person of interest in an investigation that now shifts to the search for Meyer's killer. They also indicated no arrest is imminent at this time.

Meyer’s brother Mark Meyer, who has returned to Colorado several times from his out-of-state home to aid in the search for his sister, was given the news by police. He called it bittersweet.

“It’s kind of good news for us,” Mark Meyer said. “It gives us some closure, at least, because this could have gone on for years."