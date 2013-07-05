Mick Jagger’s hair sells for $6,000 at auction

An envelope of Mick Jagger’s “washed and trimmed” hair was snapped up for a sizable sum at a recent auction in England.

An anonymous, and apparently very wealthy, buyer plunked down £4,000 – or about $6,000 – for a clump of the rocker’s locks. According to the BBC, that’s twice as much as the strands were expected to bring in at Wednesday’s event.

Jagger’s hair is apparently more luxurious than that of his Rolling Stones band mate, Keith Richards, whose hair was previously purchased for £900.

The hair was put up on the auction block by Jagger’s ex-girlfriend, Chrissie Shrimpton, and was packaged in an envelope along with the message, “Mick Jagger’s hair after being washed and trimmed by Chris at Rose Hill Farm.”

The auction, held by Bonhams, was to raise money for the Changing Faces charity. Other items up for sale were the handwritten lyrics to David Bowie’s “The Jean Genie,” and a guitar owned by Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page.

Jagger, who turns 70 years old this month, dated Shrimpton while he was a student at the London School of Economics. The musician’s currently preparing to play in Hyde Park on Sunday as part of the British Summer Time festival.