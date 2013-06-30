Immigration reform rally at DU celebrates passage of bill

DENVER -- A group of about 50 people, from farmers to famous state politicians, gathered on the University of Denver campus Sunday to celebrate what they call  progress.

They showed up to mark the U.S. Senate’s passage of a comprehensive immigration bill.

If approved by the House and then signed by the President, the bill would grant 11 million undocumented workers immediate legal status and send $30 billion to strengthen the southern border.

Senators Michael Bennet and Mark Udall, as well as former Interior Secretary Ken Salazar talked about the need for the House to pass the bill through.

Former Colorado Congressman Tom Tancredo, who served 10 years in the House, says he’s heard the promises before. “We’ve promised to strengthen those borders…never happens, never will.”

