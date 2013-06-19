Grass fire burns 4 acres in Highlands Ranch

Posted 4:33 pm, June 19, 2013, by , Updated at 10:07PM, June 19, 2013
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Firefighters responded to a grass fire in Highlands Ranch Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses say the small fire was in an open space between two housing developments near Highlands Ranch Parkway and Fairview. They also say it was across from Cherry Hills Community Church.

Reports said Littleton Fire and South Metro Fire Rescue were on scene and air drops were also taking place.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames after they burned about four acres.

