Boulder City Council gives 'nod of approval' for Ironman triathlon

By Stephanie Wolf

For KDVR.com

BOULDER, Colo. — During a City Council meeting on Tuesday night, Boulder moved one step closer to signing a multi-year contract with World Triathlon Corp., a non-profit corporation that organizes, promotes and licenses all Ironman triathlon events, according to the Boulder Daily Camera.

The newspaper said the City Council gave a “nod of approval” to move forward on an agreement that would make Boulder a host city for a full Ironman triathlon. A memo to the City Council stated that the race would occur in early August through 2018.

The triathlon would center around the Boulder Reservoir and downtown Boulder, including a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bicycle ride throughout Boulder, Weld, and Larimer counties and a 26.2-mile run mostly along the Boulder Creek Path.

According to the Daily Camera, city officials have estimated about $71,000 in expenses per year for the event.

Mary Ann Mahoney, executive director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau, declined to speculate the extent of revenue the race could generate for the city of Boulder. However, after having conversed with other host cities, she was able to comment on how attractive such an event could be to Coloradans and out-of-state individuals alike.

“It matches so many of the elements that are important to the Boulder brand,” Mahoney told the Daily Camera. “There are so many people interested in the Ironman. It has an incredible reputation.”

City officials and race organizers hope to have a final agreement approved by September.