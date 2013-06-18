2013 Colorado wildfire fundraiser for the Red Cross

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- FOX31 Denver and other Denver TV stations partnered to help raise money for victims of wildfires burning in Colorado.

The phone lines were open for three hours Thursday for a telethon hosted by Rocky Mountain PBS. Donations go to the Red Cross and will be used in Colorado for fire response, recovery and preparedness efforts.

Coloradans came through in a major way. $135,000 was raised during the three hours.

You can still donate directly to the American Red Cross on their website RedCross.org.

Nearly a dozen state-wide media are partnering this evening to support American Red Cross efforts to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from wildfires in Colorado, including the Black Forest Fire.

This is a disaster response of historic levels in Colorado, and the disaster season is just beginning.

All donations during the Red Cross 2013 Colorado Wildfires Fundraiser will support ongoing Red Cross efforts to help people affected by the recent Black Forest fire, as well as Red Cross responses to other Colorado wildfires that may occur this year.

Donations will also support the organization’s work to make Colorado communities more prepared for and resilient in the face of wildfires.

Since a series of wildfires fires broke out this month, nearly 1,000 people registered at Red Cross shelters and Red Cross volunteers and partners have: