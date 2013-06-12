Neighbor helps rescue residents trapped in Arapahoe County apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. -- Neighbors are calling the man who climbed over several balconies during a two-alarm fire to help rescue residents that were trapped a hero.

Jesse Rockwell jumped from balcony-to-balcony to help several women and children down to safety after a fire broke out at approximately 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The incident happened at the Woodhaven Apartment complex located at 7535 East Harvard Avenue.

Police said an original report indicated that a woman was possibly trapped in her apartment, and that other residents were trapped on their balconies.

“We were at full strength only because we had back-filled,” An Arapahoe County Fire spokesperson said. “We brought in firefighters on overtime. We sent firefighters to the Black Forest Fire in the afternoon.”

Rockwell sprang into action to help rescue his fellow neighbors living on the top floor of the complex.

“My first thought was that I needed to help people," Rockwell said. "I was going to do everything I could."

Firefighters from the Cunningham fire department helped rescue other residents that were trapped, and distinguished the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Officials said 20 people have been displaced.

Minor injuries were reported as a result of the fire.