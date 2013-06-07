× Jury convicts grandmother of abuse in child’s death

DENVER — A jury found a grandmother of a 4-year-old boy guilty of negligent child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, but innocent on a charge of first-degree murder Friday afternoon.

Doris Becky Trujillo, 61, was arrested after police were called to her home in Commerce City on Feb. 14, 2012 after getting a report that her grandson Gabriel Trujillo had fallen.

The child later died from “blunt force injuries to the head and neck,” according to the chief coroner for Adams and Broomfield counties.

During her trial, witnesses testified that Trujillo has been caring for Gabriel and his two sisters ages 10 and 13.

She claimed Gabriel had fallen, but doctors countered that his injuries were not consistent with that claim.

Lana Roberts, Trujillo’s roommate at the time of 4-year-old Gabriel Trujillo’s death, also pleaded not guilty to child abuse causing death and is awaiting trial.