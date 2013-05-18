× Oxbow wins Preakness Stakes with 15-1 odds

(CNN) — Oxbow, after a mediocre showing at the Kentucky Derby, led wire-to-wire to claim victory Saturday at the 138th running of the Preakness Stakes.

The horse, ridden by veteran rider Gary Stevens, dashed the Triple Crown hopes of Orb, which finished fourth at Pimlico Race Course in Maryland.

Oxbow came into the Preakness as a 15-1 shot after finishing sixth at the Derby two weeks ago.

“We didn’t get a lot of respect after the Derby,” said Stevens, 50, who came out of retirement earlier this year.

He said in January he took a call from Oxbow trainer D. Wayne Lukas, who he told him “I’m going to have a colt for you.”

That colt was Oxbow.

Stevens said he didn’t expect his horse to go to the lead so early.

“He exploded home coming off the turn,” he said.

Itsmyluckday finished second and Mylute was third.

Starting from the difficult rail position, Orb, a 3-5 favorite, could not catch Oxbow down the stretch.

The third leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes, is set for June 8 in New York.

CNN’s Chelsea J. Carter contributed this report.