Montebello High student charged with attempted sexual assault

DENVER — A 19-year-old student has been charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor after he allegedly tried to sexually assault another student at Montebello High School.

A female student told her therapist that Paris Bonds cornered her in a band room at the school earlier this year and touched her inappropriately, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said. The therapist apparently referred the matter to police.

Bonds was arrested May 11 on charges of nonconsensual sexual contact, attempted sexual assault and harassment. He is set to appear in court on May 17.

Investigators are concerned there could be additional victims. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).