Woman tosses her baby aside to get in on fight [VIDEO]

HARTFORD, Conn. (CNN/CTNow) — Police are investigating a disturbance on a bus during which a screaming woman tossed her baby into the lap of another passenger.

According to CTNow.com, neither the baby — nor the woman she proceeded to fight — was believed to be injured. A cell phone video posted on YouTube had almost 70,000 views by 9:40 a.m. Friday.

The loud clash happened on a Connecticut Transit bus about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The bus driver, who didn’t see the baby get tossed, was near the end of his route from Albany Avenue to downtown Hartford, said David Lee, general manager of Connecticut Transit.

“It’s pretty terrible,” Lee said Friday of the video. The bus’s own surveillance cameras did not capture the incident, he said.

The video shows the woman yelling and cursing at another passenger who is several rows away, closer to the front of the bus. At one point, the woman tosses the baby and rushes to fight the passenger with whom she had the feud.

“She just jumps up and throws her baby into the lap of another passenger,” Lee said. The words then uttered by the other passenger, he said, are “not fit for a family newspaper.”

The driver followed proper protocol and stopped the bus, Lee said, but by the time he could call police, the woman was gone.

“The woman grabs the baby back and runs away,” Lee said.