× Administrators shut down college newspaper for running sex issue

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Administrators at Central New Mexico Community College didn’t want you to see the latest addition of their school’s student newspaper — so much so that they were literally ripping it out of the hands of some students.

According to KRQE, those administrators even suspended the production of the 18-year-old CNM Chronicle entirely on Tuesday, before reinstating it a day later after backlash from the student body and another New Mexico student newspaper.

What moved the school to temporarily stop the presses? A whole lot of sex.

The newspaper’s most-recent 12-page edition was entirely devoted to the subject, covering everything from shopping tips for sex toys to bondage techniques to abstinence. School administrators initially said the issue was too raunchy. The newspaper’s editors entirely disagreed.

“This issue is about sex and sexuality,” Managing Editor Jyllian Roach said. “It’s not tongue-and-cheek, it’s not raunchy. It’s about things we don’t generally hear about, but should be talking about.”

By and large, CNM students tended to agree, with some going as far to say that the school was trying to silence the voice it is encouraging its students to develop.

“To have people from the administration — faculty, staff, I don’t know who — just yank that away from students, isn’t that taking away the student voice?” CNM student Adrianna Avila said.

Since the newspaper is partially funded by student fees, the school says it not only has the right, but the responsibility to censor the newspaper’s content — this being due to the school’s limited media curriculum.

“CNM does not have a journalism program, which has limited the college’s ability to provide the education and training that students need to appropriately operate a newspaper that is distributed to a student body of nearly 30,000,” the administration wrote in a statement.

Following the school’s statement, the Daily Lobo at the University of Mexico went to bat for the Chronicle, publishing an issue completely devoid of content on Wednesday, aside from a column from the newspaper’s Editor in Cheif, Elizabeth Cleary.

“Once you start controlling the message,” Cleary wrote, “free speech and consequently democracy are in big trouble.”

Later on Wednesday, CNM President Kathie Winograd returned the copies of the controversial edition and reinstated production at the Chronicle. She also offered an explanation for the school’s initial decision regarding the sex edition.

“The reason that we pulled this issue from the news racks around campus was that a high school student was included in the issue,” she said. “And we needed to check on the legal ramifications of information on a minor in a publication of CNM.”

Want more coverage of this story? Click here to read on at KRQE.com