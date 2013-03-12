× Woman with longest female legs started as swimmer, now in basketball

FAIRFAX, Va. — She has the longest legs of any female in the world, and now she’s in a position where people can really look up to her.

According to the Fall Church News Press, Svetlana Pankratova is an assistant coach for the George Mason High School girls basketball team in northern Virginia, according to a Falls Church News Press article.

The piece published last week notes Pankratova was first invited to work with the team in the middle of the 2010-2011 season.

The news is now circulating the cyber world, bringing new fame to the world record holder for longest female legs.

Pankratova’s legs are four feet, four inches long. She is six feet, five inches tall overall, and yes, she was a basketball player herself.

