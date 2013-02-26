× Group trying to recall Dem lawmaker over gun stance

DENVER — A group called Colorado Accountability plans to file a recall petition against Rep. Mike McLachlan, D-Durango, over his votes on recent gun bills.

According to the Durango Herald, organizers said Monday they plan to file a petition with the Secretary of State this week. They will have 60 days to gather 10,586 signatures for registered voters in McLachlan’s district.

McLachlan told the newspaper he’s disappointed to hear the news about the recall, but added “they do have a right to do it.”

“I’ve gotten a lot of very strong support from moderate people – not only people who voted for me, but people who live in the district and appreciate what I’m trying to do,” McLachlan said.

A spokesman for Colorado Accountability said McLachlan is likely just the first Democrat targeted for recall.

A spokesman for the Secretary of State’s Office said no legislator has been recalled from office in recent memory.

If enough signatures are collected, Gov. John Hickenlooper would have to set an election date where voter would be asked if they want to recall McLachlan and who should replace him.

McLachlan beat former Rep. J. Paul Brown by 917 votes last November. The slim margin gives recall advocates hope they could be successful.

“Even if we don’t succeed, it’s about sending a message as well,” Colorado Accountability spokesman Anthony Garcia told the Herald.

McLachlan said he has tried to compromise on gun legislation. He opposed a Democratic plan to ban ammunition magazines of more than 10 rounds, but then voted for the bill when the limit was raised to 15 rounds.