Photos: Crews dig Denver flight out of snow after landing in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. — Crews at the Wichita, Kan. airport worked to a free a plane from Denver that got stuck in the snow Thursday.

Reports said there were 66 people on board the flight that landed at about 3:15 MST at Mid-Continent Airport.

The United Express jet got stuck when the pilot turned onto a taxiway that had not been plowed.

Several snow plows and people using shovels went to work to try to dig the plane out and get it moving again.

KAKE-TV reported that airport officials were considering putting passengers on a bus to get them to the terminal. However, workers dug the plane out of the snow, and it was able to take the passengers to the gate.

A massive snow storm was dumping up to 18 inches of snow in the central United States Thursday.