Another Frederick child says former adoptive parents stole his money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREDERICK, Colo. -- They are Colorado foster parents accused of stealing your tax dollars -- money put in a trust for their foster children.

Police have already charged Anna and Gary Moore with stealing from one of their former adoptive children. Now another child who was once in the custody of the Frederick couple is saying they did the same thing to him.

His name is Michael Moore, and he has court documents that suggest Anna and Gary were going on extravagant shopping sprees and exotic vacations with money that was meant for him -- all while he was struggling to raise a family of his own.

Now, Michael just prays he will find a way to give his children a better childhood than the one he had.

He ended up with the Moore's at the age of 5, when the state took him from his father, who was a drug addict. Anna and Gary became his new parents.

"I'm thankful they adopted me and took me into their home and got me out of a bad situation," Michael said. "I'm thankful I have my own family now. But right now, I can't say that I love them."

Michael moved in with Anna and Gary to Frederick back in 2001. It wasn't an easy life. He says while he was living the couple, his foster sister tried to kill him several times. For that, he got a settlement from the state of California for roughly $55,000.

He was supposed to get that money the day he turned 18. He says that didn't happen.

Court records show both Gary and Anna Moore's signatures on the settlement, which Michael has turned over to police to prove the couple knew the $55,000 was not theirs to spend.

Michael also says just after his 18th birthday, Anna and Gary kicked him out and intercepted the money.

"The first 'get out of my house, you're not welcome anymore' came because I went on a date and didn't tell them about it," Michael said.

Anna and Gary still live in the same home where Michael grew up in Frederick. But now all of the windows are covered trying to make it look like no one is living there.

When we found children's shoes on the front porch we kept knocking

"I have no comment," a voice boomed from the house. "This is the number for my attorney."

Hearing about their efforts to dodge his questions is still upsetting to Michael. But he's slowing letting go of that anger. The prospect of seeing justice served against his former adoptive parents is helping with that process.

"I was angry for a long time," Michael said. "I'm still upset with them. But the ball is rolling and they'll get what is coming to them."

As for Anna and Gary, their attorney spoke for them.

"Mr. and Mrs. Moore are very nice people," the attorney said in a statement. "And we hope the public will give them the same presumption of innocence that all criminal defendants have."