Ravens’ Hail Mary answered, Broncos’ season ends in double overtime

Posted 2:20 pm, January 12, 2013, by , Updated at 07:36PM, January 12, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Rahim Moore dives and falls up just short of deflecting a game-tying touchdown pass against the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 12, 2013. (Photo: Twitter, @PrinceofBelEric)

Rahim Moore dives and falls up just short of deflecting a game-tying touchdown pass against the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 12, 2013. (Photo: Twitter, @PrinceofBelEric)

DENVER — If you dare, scroll down to relive the Denver Broncos’ entire season-ending 38-35 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Need a conversation topic other than the playoff loss? Consider asking this question at your woulda-shoulda-coulda-been Ray Lewis retirement parties : How will you remember the Ravens’ linebacker when his career does eventually end?

Some Denver sports personalities will remember him as a hall of famer. Others will remember him as a murderer. Click here to get some fascinating takes on Lewis’ legacy from Rick Reilly and our own Tom Green.

Need a pick-me-up? Click here to read a FOX31 Denver exclusive about Demaryius Thomas, and how he overcame growing up without both his parents and grandparents, all of whom ended up in prison on drug charges.

http://storify.com/KDVR/behind-the-scene-at-broncos-ravens

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.