New Amazing Skin for the New Year

Laser Magic now offers CO2 Skin Resurfacing. It reduces wrinkles, sun damage, uneven skin pigmentation, scars, acne scaring, enlarged pores and stretch marks. It’s the most revolutionary skin care laser available. Many Laser Magic patients are combining the weight loss and skin care treatments to look their very best.

Right now look years younger and get 60% off the CO2 Resurfacing laser. A full facial resurfacing is just $999. To get these great offers, call now and mention Colorado’s Best 303-719-SLIM or find them online at LaserMagicNow.com.