Spice Things up on a Cold Day with Tamales!

Posted 10:20 am, December 20, 2012
The Blue Bonnet is a family owned and operated authentic Mexican restaurant on historic South Broadway in Denver. The restaurant was established in the 1930s and upon purchase by the Mobells in the 1960s, transformed into the fresh, award-winning eatery run by the owner’s son and daughter to this day. Their diverse menu includes signature tacos with house made salsas, unique tamales, famous chili rellenos and enchiladas, seasonal favorites such as pasole, gazpacho, ceviche and pumpkin flan in addition to nearly 50 more items. We learn how to make tamales and taste yummy pumpkin flan.

