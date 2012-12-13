Aurora police arrest suspect in 7-Eleven hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- Aurora police arrested an 18-year-old accused of hitting a teenager on Colfax Avenue, then driving her to a 7-Eleven.

William A. Elliott is being held in the Arapahoe county jail on charges of second-degree kidnapping, a felony, and other traffic related charges.

Police said he hit a 14-year-old girl who was walking northbound on Laredo Street trying to cross Colfax on Dec. 6.

“After hitting the victim, the driver got out of his car, picked the victim up by her coat, and put her into his car,” said police spokesman Frank Fania.

The driver then made several U-turns before driving into the parking lot of a 7-Eleven and dropping the girl off, he said.

The victim was not seriously hurt.

"I could understand if I didn't know who it was, I would probably be suspicious, too," says Zack, a friend of the suspect. "But, knowing him, I can understand why he would be freaked out."

"From what I heard, he (William Elliott) was actually gonna turn himself in, until they started saying stuff that he may have snatched her, because he wanted some kind of malicious intent," Zack says.

Investigators were led to Elliott after a witness gave them the license plate number of his car. Detectives set up surveillance around his car and arrested Elliot around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.

His car was towed as evidence, Fania said.

In addition to the kidnapping charge, Elliot faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, driving without a license and failing to yield to a pedestrian.